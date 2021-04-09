Gameswap Achieves Market Cap of $13.68 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002729 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $13.68 million and $500,902.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

