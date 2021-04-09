Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 73,000 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

On Thursday, January 14th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Shares of GAMA traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,780 ($23.26). 92,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,493. Gamma Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,604.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,621.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

