Gas Market Cap Hits $140.38 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $140.38 million and $18.66 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $13.86 or 0.00023627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00299324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.44 or 0.00778055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,917.97 or 1.00432280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $425.39 or 0.00725118 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

