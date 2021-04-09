GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GLOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 8,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,978. The stock has a market cap of $552.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

