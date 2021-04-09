GCN Coin (GCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $189,206.68 and $16.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.00382255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002297 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

