GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives “Sell” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.72 ($37.32).

G1A stock opened at €35.74 ($42.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 66.68. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a 12-month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.13.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

