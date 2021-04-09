GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 2,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.