Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 821 ($10.73) and last traded at GBX 821 ($10.73). Approximately 9,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 39,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 825 ($10.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £172.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 773.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 732.70.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

