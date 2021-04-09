Geeq Market Cap Hits $20.98 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Geeq has a market cap of $20.98 million and $1.14 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

