Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.80

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.97 ($0.94), with a volume of 134887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market cap of £100.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

