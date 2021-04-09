Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.46

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.46 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 71.20 ($0.93). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 229,473 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEMD shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £99.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

