Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Trading Down 5.9%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 4,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

