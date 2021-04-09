Gems Hits One Day Volume of $8,561.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $758,818.31 and $8,561.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00054107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00621601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00039805 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.