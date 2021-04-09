General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Down 1.1%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 137,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 579,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Operations Consulting and Products; and Capital Investments and Real Estate.The Operations Consulting and Products segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.