General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,591. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

