General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $17.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

