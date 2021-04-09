Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 43,550 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 43,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Generation Bio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

