Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 43,550 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 43,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.