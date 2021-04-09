Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Major Shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas Sells 39,864 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $27.20. 690,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,524. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

