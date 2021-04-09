GenesisX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 145.5% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $33,185.18 and $19.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,349,649 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

