Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $339.28

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.28 and traded as high as $341.10. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $341.02, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

