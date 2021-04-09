GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

GNMK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 41,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $146,707.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,998.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

