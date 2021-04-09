Gentarium (GTM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.00

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Gentarium has a market cap of $169,712.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,260,765 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.