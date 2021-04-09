GET Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.19 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $7.43 or 0.00012663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $84.63 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

