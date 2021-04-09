GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 767,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $36.70.
GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.