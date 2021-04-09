GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. 767,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

