GHOST (GHOST) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GHOST coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $254,541.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00087045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $367.72 or 0.00622930 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032668 BTC.

GHOST Coin Profile

GHOST (GHOST) is a coin. GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. GHOST’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars.

