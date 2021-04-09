GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $18.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,002,252 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.