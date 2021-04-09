Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,830.67

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $104,830.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Giant has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001260 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,774 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

