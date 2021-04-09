Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBNXF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.65 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

