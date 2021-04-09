Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.23

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.23 and traded as high as C$22.43. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 237,472 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

