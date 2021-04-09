Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.50. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

