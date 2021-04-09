Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,513,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. 194,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,728. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

