Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GVDNY stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 17,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

