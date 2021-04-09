Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GVDNY stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 17,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

