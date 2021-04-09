Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,075. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

