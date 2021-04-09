Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $197.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.60 million to $201.10 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $766.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

