Glacier Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16,085% compared to the average volume of 13 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 273,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.