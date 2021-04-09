Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 120,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 62,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.