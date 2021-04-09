Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 120,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 62,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Media news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,455,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

