Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Gladstone Commercial worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.48 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $744.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

