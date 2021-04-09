Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 180,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Glaukos worth $40,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Glaukos by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Glaukos by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 701,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $25,271,000.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.21. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

