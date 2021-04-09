Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.13. 7,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Oppenheimer raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

