Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $234.38

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.38 ($3.06) and traded as high as GBX 296.15 ($3.87). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 294.30 ($3.85), with a volume of 19,798,544 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.11 ($3.52).

Get Glencore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £39.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.