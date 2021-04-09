Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.18

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.08. Glencore shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 23,765 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

