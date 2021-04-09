Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.23. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 19,801 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)
