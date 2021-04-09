Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX) Trading 1.1% Higher

Global X Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:POTX)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.18. 184,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 801,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.