Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up to $211.29

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $211.29, but opened at $217.46. Globant shares last traded at $214.38, with a volume of 731 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Get Globant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.