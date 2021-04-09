Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce $259.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.50 million. Globant posted sales of $191.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $220.69 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 175.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Globant by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.