Gnosis Market Capitalization Hits $265.15 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $265.15 million and approximately $938,955.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $176.23 or 0.00289625 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

