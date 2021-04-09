GoByte Price Tops $0.0897 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 74% higher against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $858,523.81 and $14,227.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010640 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

