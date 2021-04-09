GokuMarket Credit 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.39 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $719,985.26 and $3.39 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.93 or 0.00385199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000999 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002303 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

