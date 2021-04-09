Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Golar LNG worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

GLNG opened at $10.77 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

