Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.69 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to post $65.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.08 million and the lowest is $58.29 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $67.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $277.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.65 million to $298.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.00 million, with estimates ranging from $269.49 million to $278.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $63,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $3.50 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

